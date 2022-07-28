French Toast Casserole with Praline-Brandy Sauce

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Everybody loves French Toast! The classic dish consists of bread that is soaked in a mixture of beaten eggs and milk or cream. These egg-coated bread slices are usually fried on both sides until they are browned. However, we created this wonderful baked casserole that can be prepared the night before in honor of those “lazy, summer days!” Get ready to wake up to a heartwarming, easy morning delight!

Prep Time: 9 Hours

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients for Casserole:

2 (8-ounce) day-old demi baguettes, cut into (½-inch thick) slices

6 large eggs

1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar, divided

2½ cups whole milk

¼ cup melted, unsalted butter

1 tsp ground cinnamon

2 tsps vanilla extract

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

⅛ tsp kosher salt

Praline-Brandy Sauce (see below)

Fresh-sliced strawberries for garnish

Method for Casserole:

Grease a 13″ x 9″ baking dish. Arrange bread slices in the prepared dish, overlapping slightly. In a medium bowl, whisk together eggs and ¾ cup of brown sugar. Beat in milk, butter, cinnamon, vanilla, nutmeg, and salt. Pour mixture over the bread then sprinkle evenly with remaining brown sugar. Cover tightly with foil and refrigerate for at least 8 hours or overnight. When ready to cook, preheat the oven to 350°F. Bake, covered, for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake for 15 additional minutes or until lightly browned. Serve with warm Praline-Brandy Sauce and garnish with fresh strawberries, if desired.

Ingredients for Praline-Brandy Sauce:

1½ cups firmly packed light brown sugar

¼ cup brandy

¼ cup water

¼ cup heavy whipping cream

3 tbsps unsalted butter

1½ tbsps dark corn syrup

⅛ tsp kosher salt

1½ cups chopped toasted pecans

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method for Praline-Brandy Sauce:

In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, whisk together brown sugar, brandy, ¼ cup of water, cream, butter, corn syrup, and salt. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for five minutes or until syrupy. Remove from heat and stir in pecans and vanilla. Let cool slightly before serving warm over casserole.

