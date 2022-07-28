Facebook
Former Saints and LSU Tiger Kwon Alexander to sign one-year deal with Jets

New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Kwon Alexander in action during an NFL football game...
New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Kwon Alexander in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former New Orleans Saints and LSU Tiger linebacker Kwon Alexander is expected to sign a one-year deal with the New York Jets according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Alexander played for Jets head coach Robert Saleh when he was defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers in 2019 and 2020.

The former Tiger played the last two seasons with the Saints after being acquired in a midseason trade with the 49ers in 2020. Alexander’s career has been filled with injuries and he suffered a torn Achilles tendon in Week 16 of the 2020 season with the Saints.

During the 2021 season, he played in 12 games with eight starts and had 50 total tackles, seven tackles-for-loss, a career-high 3.5 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble.

Alexander was a fourth-round draft pick of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

