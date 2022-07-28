Former LSU Tiger Todd McClure to be added to Falcons Ring of Honor

ATLANTA. (WAFB) - Former LSU Tiger offensive lineman Todd McClure will be added to the Atlanta Falcon’s Ring of Honor in 2022. McClure will become the 12th member and will be inducted during a halftime ceremony on Oct. 30 when the Falcons play the Carolina Panthers.

14 years in the NFL. All in the red and black.



The ultimate iron man.



"Mud Duck"



The 12th member of the Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 28, 2022

“Whew don’t know where to start. Want to than the Atlanta Falcons for treating me like a king today,” McClure said in a Tweet. “To think as a child I would be in a ring of honor of a professional sports organization blows my mind. Humble and truly honored.”

Whew don’t know where to start. Want to thank the @AtlantaFalcons for treating me like a king today. To think as a child that I would be in a ring of honor for a professional sports organization blows my mind. Humble and truly honored. #ATLforlife — Todd Mcclure (@ToddMcclure62) July 28, 2022

McClure played all 13 NFL seasons with the Falcons and started 195 games at center and he set the franchise record for starting 144 straight games from 2001-2010. During his time with the Falcons, he blocked for three 1,000-yard rushers and also blocked for Michael Vick and former Catholic High Bear Warrick Dunn in 2006 when they both exceeded 1,000 yards rushing.

The former Central Wildcat and Tiger was a seventh-round draft pick in the 1999 NFL Draft. During his retirement press conference in 2013 owner, Arthur Blank said the beloved offensive lineman would one day be in the Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor.

He joins Tommy Nobis, Jessie Tuggle, Steve Bartkowski, Claude Humphrey, Warrick Dunn, Roddy White, Jeff Van Note, Gerald Riggs, William Andrews, Mike Kenn, and Deion Sanders.

