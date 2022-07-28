Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Foods for aging well

(WAFB)
By Julie Marks and Roque Correa
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Aging is an inevitable part of life. But is there a way to slow down the process? Ivanhoe reports, it could be as simple as eating healthy foods.

Everyone is looking for ways to turn back the clock when it comes to aging. New research shows changing your diet might be the key.

Elizabeth Eckstrom, Geriatrician, says, “The Mediterranean diet is a great diet with lots of fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, all of those kinds of things.”

One study found eating a Mediterranean diet may help prevent your brain from shrinking for as long as five years! This popular diet is also associated with a lower risk of chronic diseases and physical impairments in older age. The plan includes lots of fresh veggies, fruits, fish, nuts, olive oil, whole grains, and legumes.

The Mediterranean diet discourages processed meats and saturated fats. A Harvard review found eating one serving a day of processed meat was linked to a 42-percent higher risk of heart disease. Foods with a high glycemic index, like white bread, can cause inflammation in the body which is linked to the aging process. Also steer clear of processed or fried foods. Foods fried in oil at high temps can release free radicals that cause cellular damage to the skin and accelerate the aging process. The good news? It’s never too late to toss the junk and start eating healthy!

Eckstrom told Ivanhoe, “Some people tell me you know, ‘I’m 75 I’m 80 I haven’t done these things all my life what good is it going to do to start now?’ and I say those are the people who have the most to gain.”

People who eat green leafy veggies often have brains that are up to 11 years younger. Blue fruit also contains brain-healthy compounds. Studies show blueberries can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and slow down brain aging.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, July 29
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, July 28
WAFB file photo of the F.G. Activity Center at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.
Southern University students can get questions answered about financial aid
Baton Rouge Police Department
Portion of Coursey Boulevard shut down after garbageman reportedly hit by vehicle, police say
Hundreds of job opportunities at NTCC Career Expo in Walker