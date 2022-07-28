DOTD provides update on La. 1 Intracoastal Bridge replacement project

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Three months after breaking ground, the La. Department of Transportation and Development is making progress on the LA 1 Intracoastal Bridge replacement project in West Baton Rouge Parish.

According to DOTD, crews are currently working on the substructure of the bridge, which includes the bridge columns and footing, as well as road work for the upcoming scheduled traffic shift from LA 1 southbound onto the new alignment coming from the new bridge and drainage along LA 1.

Crews are also performing work for future dynamic message signs and traffic cameras, added DOTD.

According to DOTD, there will be alternating lane closures daily from 7 p.m.- 4 a.m. until Aug. 19, as crews install drainage structures along the LA 1 median. Southbound LA 1 near the Intracoastal waterway will have alternating lane closures while northbound will have intermittent left lane shoulder closures.

More information about the project can be found on the DOTD website.

