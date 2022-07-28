Disaster assistance webinar to prep businesses in EBR for hurricane season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Business owners in East Baton Rouge Parish will have the chance to learn more about what steps to take when disaster strikes.

The Baton Rouge North Economic Development District is hosting their disaster assistance webinar on Thursday, July 28 beginning at 11:30 a.m.

The virtual event will feature Region VI Administrator Ted James and Deputy District Director Jo Ann Lawrence from U.S. Small Business Administration Louisiana.

Organizers say the Zoom webinar will inform business owners on how to be ready when disaster hits their business, including how to create a disaster plan and what to do during the aftermath of a storm.

