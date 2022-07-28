CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on charges of cruelty to animals, other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man wanted on charges of cruelty to animals, domestic abuse battery, and illegal discharge of firearm.

According to BRPD, Migail Williams, 20, is 5-foot-7 and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and black eyes.

Investigators believe Williams forcefully picked up the victim and dragged her outside of a home, where she was able to escape and run back inside.

Officials say Williams then fired multiple shots and struck a dog he was there to see.

The dog later died from the gun shot wounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or submit a tip anonymously on the Crime Stoppers website.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.