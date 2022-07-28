Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on charges of cruelty to animals, other charges

Migail Williams
Migail Williams(Crime Stoppers)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man wanted on charges of cruelty to animals, domestic abuse battery, and illegal discharge of firearm.

According to BRPD, Migail Williams, 20, is 5-foot-7 and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and black eyes.

Investigators believe Williams forcefully picked up the victim and dragged her outside of a home, where she was able to escape and run back inside.

Officials say Williams then fired multiple shots and struck a dog he was there to see.

The dog later died from the gun shot wounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or submit a tip anonymously on the Crime Stoppers website.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 28
Another day in the 90s with scattered storms
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was shot to death in Bogalusa, police said.
Rapper JayDaYoungan killed in shooting in Bogalusa
DOTD celebrated the groundbreaking of the LA 1 Intracoastal Bridge replacement project.
DOTD provides update on La. 1 Intracoastal Bridge replacement project
Baton Rouge Police Department
Sanitation worker hit by vehicle on Coursey Boulevard, police say