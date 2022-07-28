Facebook
Coming Up on 9News at 6: July 28, 2022

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here is what you will see on WAFB during the 6 p.m. newscast.

Chris Rosato speaks with a woman who witnessed the crash that left a sanitation worker pinned between a garbage truck and a car.

Funnel clouds were spotted in some areas while others experienced flooding as storms passed through south Louisiana this afternoon. Jay Grymes lets you know if they’ve all passed and what to expect heading into the weekend.

Scottie Hunter has a special investigation into the East Baton Rouge Parish Public Defender’s Office. Chief Public Defender Lisa Parker addresses a recent high number of resignations.

People living in a neighborhood have been dealing with a headache for over a year due to repairs on a bridge. Kellie Sanchez finds out what is causing delays.

Breanne Bizette gets some answers about why utility bills have skyrocketed lately.

Some Southern University law students are in Los Angeles by invitation from top entertainment law firms looking to diversify their industry. Miranda Thomas has their story.

