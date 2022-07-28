Facebook
CATS board officially under investigation by Metro Council

(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capitol Area Transit System (CATS) is officially under investigation by the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council.

Council members approved an investigation at their meeting Wednesday night.

The investigation will look into the conduct of some members appointed to the bus system’s board of commissioners.

This comes just three months after board members chose to oust CEO Bill Deville, saying they lost confidence in him as a leader after numerous controversies.

Back in November of 2021, voters in parts of Baton Rouge and Baker renewed a 10-year property tax millage that has helped fund the mass transit system for the past ten years.

“I am happy to be able to serve on the committee to look into the CATS board and operations. It is my intent to restore the public’s trust and respect in the CATS program. Public transportation is a vital component to quality of life in a great city and it’s time to have a quality program that I know CATS can be,” said Aaron Moak, EBR Metro Councilman for District 4.

The CATS organization has a roughly $36 million dollar.

Here was the item on Wednesday night’s Metro Council meeting

Forming a committee pursuant to Plan of Government Section 2.14 to investigate the

official conduct of members of the Capital Area Transit System (CATS) board of

commissioners that are appointed by the Metropolitan Council; appointing members

of the committee; and establishing the dates for the committee to conduct its work.

By Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman and Councilwoman Jen Racca.

Reason for emergency: To begin the committee’s work as soon as possible.

