Cam Jordan moving closer to Saints all-time sack record

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cam Jordan enters Year 12 in the Black and Gold this season. Coming off a 12.5 sack season, it appears Jordan isn’t slowing down at age 33. But he in no way feels like a rookie.

“No, no it doesn’t. Yeah it feels like year dozen. It can’t be the first or second camp. I’m looking at kids that have been born in the 2000′s now. They’re getting weirder every year. I love it for us,” said Saints defensive end Cam Jordan.

For the first time with the Saints, Jordan will have a new head coach on the sideline. Playing on the defensive side of the ball, Jordan is all-in with Dennis Allen.

“In my mind we’re a defensive first team. Which I love, but at the same time I’ve never had a defensive-minded head coach before. I think it’s going to be great for us. Because we’re going to get better as a defense, and I know we have the tools to be great on offense. So if we can get better, how much further can we go,” said Jordan.

Jordan continues to move up the all-time sack list for the Saints. He’s currently eight sacks behind Hall-of-Famer Rickey Jackson.

“If we go for 15.5 sacks we’ll be there. If we do the average after my rookie year which would be 7.5, we wouldn’t get there. So we need a little bit more than a down year. I would like to win a Super Bowl, so we need a phenomenal year. So we’ll worry about it, this time next offseason. At this point, as we’re gearing into season, all I care about is getting the next “W”, and preseason “W’s”. Do what you want with that, I’m sure we want to do that as a team. The moment they count toward playoffs, we need that in the columns,” said Jordan.

