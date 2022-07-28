Facebook
Another day in the 90s with scattered storms

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No significant changes are expected in our weather today, with showers and t-storms initially starting out along the coast this morning and gradually building inland from late morning into the afternoon. Today’s highs will again top out in the low to mid 90s for most, with rain chances running about 50%.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 28
Isolated pockets of heavy rainfall will continue to be possible in any stronger storms.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 28
Rain chances trend a bit higher for Friday as tropical moisture surges inland from the Gulf of Mexico. Look for a 60%-70% chance of showers and t-storms, but rains still hold off long enough to at least allow inland locations to reach the low 90s.

The extended forecast will largely be driven by subtle disturbances rotating into the area from the east that could periodically produce slight enhancements in our rain chances. But overall, it’s a pretty typical forecast for the final days of July and first days of August. Rain chances will range from 30%-50% from Saturday into next week, with highs in the low to mid 90s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 28
NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center continues to show modest rain amounts locally over the next 7 days. Average totals are forecast to be less than 0.50″ for areas near and north of the interstates, with 0.50″-1.50″ shown for areas south of I-10. But as we continue to message, locally heavy downpours on any given day could exceed those 7-day forecast totals in a single day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, July 28
