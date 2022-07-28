2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Tara Trojans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Tara Trojans are in the spotlight for Sportsline Summer Camp on Thursday, July 28.

Their only victory of last season came in Week 10 against Broadmoor.

Former head coach Hansoni Holland is now at Scotlandville as the offensive coordinator. Reginald Ware is the man now tasked with getting this Trojan program on the right track. Ware comes in from Westdale Middle School, which is actually a feeder school for Tara, so there’s already some familiarity with his players.

The biggest challenge for ware and his staff is the numbers. Tara has just 24 players total on the roster, meaning a lot of guys are going to have to play both ways. But it’s something that is not common in Class 4A football.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.