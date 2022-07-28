Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Tara Trojans

The Tara Trojans are in the spotlight for Sportsline Summer Camp on Thursday, July 28. Their only victory of last season came in Week 10 against Broadmoor.
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Tara Trojans are in the spotlight for Sportsline Summer Camp on Thursday, July 28.

Their only victory of last season came in Week 10 against Broadmoor.

Former head coach Hansoni Holland is now at Scotlandville as the offensive coordinator. Reginald Ware is the man now tasked with getting this Trojan program on the right track. Ware comes in from Westdale Middle School, which is actually a feeder school for Tara, so there’s already some familiarity with his players.

The biggest challenge for ware and his staff is the numbers. Tara has just 24 players total on the roster, meaning a lot of guys are going to have to play both ways. But it’s something that is not common in Class 4A football.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison
Peyton Lambertson
Zachary teacher faces 100 counts of child porn

Latest News

The Tara Trojans are in the spotlight for Sportsline Summer Camp on Thursday, July 28. Their...
2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Tara Trojans
Cam Jordan is entering Year 12 with the Saints. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
Cam Jordan moving closer to Saints all-time sack record
New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Kwon Alexander in action during an NFL football game...
Former Saints and LSU Tiger Kwon Alexander to sign one-year deal with Jets
Atlanta Falcons center Todd McClure prepares to snap the ball during the second quarter of an...
Former LSU Tiger Todd McClure to be added to Falcons Ring of Honor