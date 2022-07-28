1 dead after shooting in Plaquemine, suspects arrested

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The Plaquemine Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that killed a man who was shot in the head.

According to Chief Kenny Payne, they received a call around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 in reference to a Black male who was shot in the head on W. W. Harleaux Street.

After further investigation officers were able to determine that Jontrell Wilson, 28, hit Mario Walker on the side of his head with a weapon and the gun then fell to the ground. Jaymetrice Provo, 30, retrieved the gun and shot Walker in the head while he was running away.

The two male subjects then jumped in a black Mercedes with a third suspect, Jaylon Smith, 26, who drove the Mercedes. The three were later arrested in Alabama on Wednesday, July 27.

Walker succumbed to his injuries Tuesday night at a local hospital.

Provo is being charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon. Wilson was charged with principals to second-degree murder and possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a felon. Smith was charged as an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

