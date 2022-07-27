YOUR MONEY: Discounts for teachers

BATON ROUGE, La. - A new school year begins soon.

While students make the most of the end of summer break teachers are preparing their classrooms.

Educators work hard to make sure their classrooms are ready to welcome students for a brand new school year.

The money for these supplies and decorations often come out of their own pockets so here are a couple of deals to help save some of that money.

First, Target is offering teachers 15 percent off for one school supply shopping trip between now and September 10th.

To participate, you have to download the Target Circle app and join as a member.

Then, you have to verify your teacher status by filling out a form.

Some users shared on social media that you have to upload a pay stub too.

All K-12 school teachers, homeschool teachers, teachers working at daycare centers and early childhood learning centers, university or college professors and vocational/trade/technical schoolteachers with valid identification are eligible for this discount.

Second, a helpful Amazon user named “Teachers Stretching Dollars” found and shared some of the best deals for school supplies.

You can find sales on markers, pencils, books, decorations, pens and more.

If you are a school administrator consider signing up for a free Amazon Business for Education account.

You can get tax-exempt purchasing, discounts and free delivery.

You can also enroll multiple teachers and staff members where you can approve purchase orders.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.