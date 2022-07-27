What to know about the candidates running for Senate in District 17

BATON ROUGE, La. - Sen. Rick Ward is leaving his seat in the state senate after 10 years of service. The 3 candidates who entered the race? First, is Dr. Kirk Rousset, an OBGYN at Woman’s Hospital, running as a Republican. Then, there’s Caleb Kleinpeter, a councilman for WBR, also running as a Republican. And third, state Rep. Jeremy Lacombe, a Democrat.

For Kleinpeter and Lacombe, Infrastructure is the top priority.

“We just drag out feet, we don’t build on our infrastructure. We need to almost look and see what Texas and Florida are doing because they’re definitely building at a way faster pace than we are,” said Kleinpeter.

“That was the thing I focused on the most when I was over there for the past three years, trying to upgrade our infrastructure system. Whether that be roads, bridges, or mega projects,” said Rep. LaCombe.

But as a physician for almost 40 years, Kirk Rousset says healthcare is at the top of his list.

“Anything that has to do with healthcare in the state of Louisiana just gets a Band-Aid, we need to cure it. We need to get something done that makes a difference in people’s lives. Because healthcare and people’s lives run the state,” said Rousset.

Both Kleinpeter and Lacombe said education is up there too.

“We’re pushing 100% of students to go get a bachelor’s degree. It’s watering the system down so much that people are now having to go get a master’s degree when we’re short on so many different skill levels. There’s plumbers, electricians, over here in West Baton Rouge Parish we have a shortage of firefighters,” Kleinpeter explained.

“Education, I myself went to public high school, public elementary school, public college, public law school. My wife went to LSU as well, she’s a physician with LSU and education is a huge component to us,” Rep. LaCombe added.

But Rousset believes childhood healthcare and education go hand-in-hand.

“Again, I hate to bring it back to healthcare but if we have low birth rates in our children and prematurity so... we can’t educate kids if we don’t have healthy kids to get them there,” Rousset explained.

Kleinpeter and Rousset each said they believe they’re the best choice because they are the antithesis of a career politician... while Rep. LaCombe believes he’s the best fit for the job because of his experience and relationships with other lawmakers. Voters will make their decision when the election rolls around in November.

