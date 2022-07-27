West Feliciana Parish deputies arrest 2 Miss. men for neighborhood shootout

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two people are behind bars for a neighborhood shootout that endangered residents and injured one of the shooters.

According to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, multiple stray gunshots struck homes and an unoccupied car as two Wilkinson County, Mississippi men engaged in a running gun battle in a quiet West Feliciana neighborhood Monday afternoon, July 25.

Deputies arrested Derrion Stine, 25, and Deandre Tolliver, 27, both of Woodville Mississippi.

Sheriff Brian L. Spillman says the two men were reportedly visiting the neighborhood when they began arguing, which turned into them exchanging gunfire and chasing each other through the streets.

Tolliver was wounded in the shooting and transported by private vehicle to a local hospital, where he was treated and later released, according to the sheriff’s office.

Stine reportedly fled the scene, leading deputies on a short pursuit. Deputies caught Stine when he crashed at the intersection of U.S. Highway 61 and La. Highway 66, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This criminal activity isn’t common in our neighborhoods, and we’ll take whatever steps necessary to ensure our residents can enjoy a peaceful afternoon without being fearful for their children to play outside,” Sheriff Spillman said.

“I’m grateful to the residents who came forward and shared information that helped us put these criminals behind bars. Both men have a history of weapons and narcotics arrests,” Spillman added.

Stine and Tolliver were booked into the West Feliciana Detention Center on charges of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon-aggravated assault. Stine was also charged with flight from an officer and reckless operation.

Bonds were set at $163,500 for Stine and $160,000 for Tolliver.

This case remains under investigation.

The sheriff says more arrests are possible.

