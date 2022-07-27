Facebook
Walker Police investigating armed robbery at Subway

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The Walker Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Subway on Hwy. 190.

Walker Police Chief David Addison stated that detectives are processing the scene for evidence and the alleged suspect was not wearing gloves and they are trying to get DNA.

The robbery occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, the suspect is a white male who stole $580.

“We’re gonna catch him,” said Chief Addison.

