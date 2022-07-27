Facebook
Vacant duplex fire on Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive ruled arson

A house fire overnight has been ruled as arson, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A house fire overnight was ruled as arson, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The fire happened at a vacant duplex on Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive, near Terrace Avenue, just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, July 27.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find light smoke coming from the duplex. Crews made their way to the back and found fire coming from the bottom of the door.

Once inside, firefighters say they discovered that the fire had traveled to the shared attic.

They were able to contain the fire damage to the back and attic of the duplex.

Both units received smoke and water damage.

A fire investigator arrived on scene and determined the fire was intentionally set.

If anyone has any information about this fire, please contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867) or fire investigators at (225) 389-2050.

