Stuck in neutral: hot with scattered storms again today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You’ve probably got the forecast figured out by now as our weather pattern remains stuck in neutral. A few showers and t-storms along the coast early in the morning will gradually build inland, with scattered storms expected by the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, July 27 (WAFB)

Today’s rain chances will again run about 50%, with highs in the mid 90s. Widespread heavy rain is not anticipated, but locally heavy downpours will continue to be possible

No significant changes are expected on Thursday as high pressure remains just to our north, leaving the door open for Gulf moisture to flow inland. Rain chances will again reach about 50%, with highs ranging from the low to mid 90s.

Rain chances trend a touch higher by Friday as high pressure weakens and shifts a bit farther away from the northern Gulf Coast. A 60%-70% chance of showers and t-storms is in the forecast, with highs topping out in the low 90s for most. Localized heavy downpours will continue to be a possibility.

The extended forecast shows a return to a fairly typical summer pattern from the weekend into much of next week. Daily rain chances will run 30%-40%, with highs in the low to mid 90s.

It’s worth noting that the July rain total at Baton Rouge Metro is now above 8 inches for the month, making it the wettest here in the Capital City since September 2021. Our July rain total is also more than we received in May and June combined.

