Southern football player reads to children

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some members of the Southern University football team spent time on Wednesday, July 27, with young readers in Baton Rouge.

This week is the Super Summer Readers Project where celebrity guests read books to summer camp students.

Southern football star Caleb Washington read “Don’t Throw It to Moe.”

The reading project is hosted by “Volunteers in Public Schools.”

After reading the book, Washington and the campers practiced a few football moves.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.