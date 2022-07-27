Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Southern football player reads to children

Some members of the Southern University football team spent time on Wednesday, July 27, with young readers in Baton Rouge.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some members of the Southern University football team spent time on Wednesday, July 27, with young readers in Baton Rouge.

This week is the Super Summer Readers Project where celebrity guests read books to summer camp students.

Southern football star Caleb Washington read “Don’t Throw It to Moe.”

The reading project is hosted by “Volunteers in Public Schools.”

After reading the book, Washington and the campers practiced a few football moves.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

New England Patriots nose tackle Davon Godchaux (92) celebrates a sack during the second half...
Former LSU DT Davon Godchaux signs 2-year $20.8M extension with Patriots
LSU left fielder Gavin Dugas (8)
LSU outfielder Gavin Dugas returns for final season in Baton Rouge
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly speaks at Rotary Club of BR to preview 2022 LSU football season
New LSU head coach Brian Kelly kicked off the annual “Lunch with Coach” series by speaking at...
Brian Kelly at Rotary (Full Speech)