Skillset bootcamp helping to fill more than 10,000 product management jobs in south Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Have you ever thought about being a product manager, product entrepreneur, or product lead at Amazon?

Two big organizations are teaming up to bring a skillset bootcamp to Baton Rouge.

The national tech education provider, Fullstack Academy, is coming to LSU to train people to fill over 10,000 product management jobs in south Louisiana.

The curriculum is designed to train professionals on the skills needed to fill over 10,000 product management job postings in the Baton Rouge metro area in 25 weeks.

Officials said the product management industry in Baton Rouge is projected to grow 4.5% over the next decade, driving the average entry-level salary of $88,600, according to Emsi Burning Glass.

Over the first 12 weeks, students will learn skills grounded in the product life cycle, market analysis, product planning, product analytics and product strategy. In the second half of the program, students will explore topics in product management, including UX/UI research, product design, marketing and software development.

Registration is now open for the live-online LSU Product Management Bootcamp, which will start in October 2022. University enrollment is not required.

A $1,500 Founder’s Scholarship that can be applied toward the cost of the program will be available for all students who enroll in the first course.

