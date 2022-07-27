Pot of oil sparked Baton Rouge house fire, investigators say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the St. George Fire Department say a pot of oil on the stove was the cause of a house fire in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, July 26.

The fire happened on Missionary Ridge Avenue, not far from George O’Neal Road, around 5:15 p.m.

The fire happened on Missionary Ridge Avenue, not far from George O’Neal Road, around 5:15 p.m. (St. George Fire Department)

Crews say when they arrived, there was heavy fire coming from the kitchen window.

Firefighters worked to keep the fire from spreading to the rest of the home.

The fire was under control within 15 minutes, according to SGFD.

No injuries were reported.

