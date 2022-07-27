Pop-up afternoon storms to continue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An upper level ridge of high pressure remains the dominate weather feature over the local area.

The ridge is continuing the trend of hot and muggy conditions. The ridge isn’t strong enough to limit rain chances. Sct’d to numerous mainly afternoon showers and t-storms will continue to be the norm as we close out the week and move into the first few days of August.

Temperatures will climb quickly during the morning hours daily. Early afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 90°s. Feels like temperatures will peak between 102-106° through the rest of this week. Into next week those peaks could jump towards 108° which could bring back Heat Advisories. Regardless of whether we are under an advisory or not, take the heat seriously and stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you plan to be outside for an extended period of time.

Sct’d to numerous showers and t-storms will be a daily occurrence. Some pockets of heavy rain could lead to very localized spots receiving multiple inches of rain.

This could lead to localized nuisance type flooding of low lying, poorly drained areas. As a weak front sags south Friday, rain chances will climb into the likely category. The front fizzles out before reaching South Louisiana into the weekend. High pressure will become slightly stronger helping to limit rain chances for the first several days of August to 30-40%. This will prompt afternoon highs to climb into the mid 90°s by the middle of next week.

