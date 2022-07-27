Facebook
Michael Thomas takes field on first day of Saints training camp

The first day of Saints training camp on Wednesday, July 27, certainly wasn’t boring, as All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas hit the field and participated.
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - The first day of Saints training camp on Wednesday, July 27, certainly wasn’t boring.

The Saints announced Tuesday that star wide receiver Michael Thomas would start training camp on the physically unable to perform list. General manager Mickey Loomis expected Thomas to be back soon.

Soon just so happened to be in less than 24 hours. Thomas participated in Wednesday’s practice, going through everything except full team drills. The All-Pro even spoke to the media for the first time in a long time.

Thomas missed all of the 2021 season after undergoing ankle surgery last summer. There was speculation as to why the receiver waited so late to get the procedure done. Thomas cleared the air on the matter, explaining he had to decide between two doctors’ opinions.

