I-10 East shut down before LA 415 due to overturned 18-wheeler
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH (WAFB) - The Department of Transportation and Development announced early Wednesday morning I-10 East in Port Allen is closed before LA 415 (Lobdell) due to an overturned 18-wheeler.
The highway was shut down around 2:30 a.m.
This is the route coming from Lafayette to the Baton Rouge area.
Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.
This is developing story. Please check back for updates.
