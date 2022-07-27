I-10 East shut down before LA 415 due to overturned 18-wheeler

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH (WAFB) - The Department of Transportation and Development announced early Wednesday morning I-10 East in Port Allen is closed before LA 415 (Lobdell) due to an overturned 18-wheeler.

BREAKING: I-10 EAST is closed in Port Allen before LA-415 (Lobdell) due to an overturned 18-wheeler. Eastbound traffic is being forced off I-10 onto I-49 in Lafayette, to US-190. But expect heavy traffic on US-190 between Opelousas & Port Allen. pic.twitter.com/yb4rCLz5vy — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) July 27, 2022

The highway was shut down around 2:30 a.m.

I-10 East is closed before LA 415 (Lobdell) due to an overturned tractor trailer. Congestion is approaching 3 miles in length. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) July 27, 2022

This is the route coming from Lafayette to the Baton Rouge area.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

This is developing story. Please check back for updates.

