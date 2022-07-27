I-10 East before LA 415 now open after accident involving overturned 18-wheeler

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH (WAFB) - The Department of Transportation and Development announced on Wednesday morning I-10 East in Port Allen before LA 415 (Lobdell) has reopened following an accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler.

BREAKING: I-10 EAST is closed in Port Allen before LA-415 (Lobdell) due to an overturned 18-wheeler. Eastbound traffic is being forced off I-10 onto I-49 in Lafayette, to US-190. But expect heavy traffic on US-190 between Opelousas & Port Allen. pic.twitter.com/yb4rCLz5vy — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) July 27, 2022

The highway was shut down around 2:30 a.m.

Officials announced the highway was reopened just before 6:30 a.m.

All lanes are open on I-10 East before LA 415 (Lobdell). Congestion is minimal. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) July 27, 2022

This is developing story. Please check back for updates.

