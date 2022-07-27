Facebook
I-10 East before LA 415 now open after accident involving overturned 18-wheeler

The highway was shut down around 2:30 a.m.
The highway was shut down around 2:30 a.m.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH (WAFB) - The Department of Transportation and Development announced on Wednesday morning I-10 East in Port Allen before LA 415 (Lobdell) has reopened following an accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler.

The highway was shut down around 2:30 a.m.

Officials announced the highway was reopened just before 6:30 a.m.

This is developing story. Please check back for updates.

