Former LSU DT Davon Godchaux signs 2-year $20.8M extension with Patriots

New England Patriots nose tackle Davon Godchaux (92) celebrates a sack during the second half...
New England Patriots nose tackle Davon Godchaux (92) celebrates a sack during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. The New England Patriots won 25-0. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)(Danny Karnik | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WAFB) - Former LSU defensive tackle Davon Godchaux received a two-year extension from the New England Patriots on Wednesday, July 27. Godcheaux’s new deal is worth $20.8 million with $17.85 million guaranteed according to ESPN’s NFL Senior Insider Adam Schefter.

In his first season in New England Godchaux started 16 games and played 59% of the defensive snaps and came out off the field in passing situations. He totaled 65 tackles which ranked No. 5 on the team, he also added one sack.

The former Miami Dolphin is entering his final season of a two-year, $15 million deal he signed as a free agent last season. Godchaux was drafted in in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dolphins.

