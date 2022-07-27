Facebook
Firefighters extinguish carport fire on Frey Street

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded Wednesday afternoon to a house fire on Frey Street.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded Wednesday afternoon to a house fire on Frey Street.
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded Wednesday afternoon to a house fire on Frey Street.

According to BRFD, an occupant was reportedly working around the house on Wednesday, July 27, when they noticed some flames under the carport. When firefighters arrived around 12:40 p.m., the fire was in the carport area and beginning to make its way to the attic.

All occupants were safely outside the house, according to the fire department.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded Wednesday afternoon to a house fire on Frey Street.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded Wednesday afternoon to a house fire on Frey Street.

BRFD reports that firefighters knocked the fire down and determined its cause to be accidental.

According to the fire department, most of the fire damage was in the attic and carport, but the rest of the home suffered smoke and water damage.

Emergency responders reportedly treated one of the firefighters on scene for possible dehydration.

Officials contacted Red Cross to help residents displaced by the fire.

