‘We are doing more than anytime before:’ Mayor’s office moving forward on drainage improvements

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor’s Office says more drainage work is being done now in the parish than ever before.

Below is info from the mayor’s office.

There are six main categories of drainage work. Each category is a major undertaking in its own right.

EBR American Rescue Plan Drainage Initiative:

Work began in June 2021, a few months after the APRA was enacted.

Since then: 16.8 million pounds of debris have been removed from 61 miles of storm drains.

20,000 cubic yards were cleaned out of Bayou Manchac, which drains the southern half of the parish.

Claycut Bayou is currently being cleaned. Many other bayous and creeks will be cleaned in the coming months.

260 catch basins, pipes, and sinkholes have been repaired.

Roadside Ditch Digging has begun.

EBR Flood Risk Reduction Project:

US Army Corps Project in partnership with City-Parish and the City of Central.

Cleaning and enhancing 50 miles of the five primary tributaries that drain - 3/4 of EBR.

Jones Creek, Ward Creek, Bayou Fountain, Beaver Bayou, Blackwater Bayou.

Work has begun on Jones Creek with 2,400 cubic yards of debris removed so far.

EBR Stormwater Master Plan:

Commissioned by Mayor Broome in 2017.

An exhaustive analysis of the entire EBR Stormwater and Drainage System that seeks to identify flood-related risks, vulnerabilities and recommend prioritized capital improvements to mitigate or reverse those risks.

The Master Plan will be released in the coming months along with a 20-Year Stormwater Capital Improvement Plan which will be a comprehensive list of proposed drainage projects for the next 20 years.

FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program Projects:

Various projects in EBR to address issues like channel constrictions and bank stabilization

One project, Ward Creek at Siegen Lane, will remove the channel constriction, reducing flood potential by a few feet immediately upstream

Louisiana Watershed Initiative Projects:

Various projects were identified including creating detention areas in major creeks/bayous; channel improvements; and bridge replacements

Comite River Diversion Canal Project:

US Army Corps Project.

Can reduce flood potential for EBR; particularly in areas near the canal where it meets the Comite River; when there is excessive water flowing down from the Upper Comite; diverting it to the Mississippi River and away from the Amite River.

