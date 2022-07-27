Facebook
Coming Up on 9News at 6

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here is what we’re covering on Wednesday, July 27:

A program designed to help folks pay the bills has run out of money because so many more people need help. Kellie Sanchez finds out what’s next for those who need assistance.

Homeowners in one parish are worried about their premiums going up. Breanne Bizette explains why.

Chris Rosato introduces you to three candidates vying for the District 17 Senate seat.

A ceremony many years in the making honored a special group of nurses. Miranda Thomas shares their amazing story.

Some of you probably got caught in a pop-up afternoon storm. Jay Grymes breaks down the forecast for the rest of the day and looks ahead through the weekend.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly was the guest speaker at the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge. Jacques Doucet recaps the highlights of his speech.

The Saints started training camp. Kevin Batiste shows you who was on the field.

