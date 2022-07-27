BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pointe Coupee Council chose to consolidate five fire districts under one board, some firefighters are still concerned.

In Pointe Coupee Parish, Fire Chief of District 3 Donald Williams has the same problem as many other fire stations in the nation, they need more firefighters. “My volunteer base is great. My contractor base, the paid guys, I am having trouble getting. Other cities, Baton Rouge, and other places pay more than we are paying at this time. I think that is a lot of the issues we are having as far as getting contractors here,” explains Williams.

However, Pointe Coupee Parish Council Members say there is another problem. Council Chairman Dustin Boudreaux says some fire districts in Pointe Coupee are not operating properly or have dropped fire ratings—meaning that there are issues with equipment, management, and other operations. That poor fire rating could end up hitting one’s bottom line. “A lot of people I talked to, my constituents, taxpayers, the one thing they tell me that matters to them is the fire rating. That’s what you hear a lot. They want to know what does that do to my homeowner’s insurance,” says Boudreaux.

Boudreaux’s solution is to create one fire board to manage all of the fire districts. He hopes this new board will get everyone operating on the same page improve fire ratings.

Changes coming to Pointe Coupee Fire Districts (WAFB)

“Well, we don’t know who is going to be on this board, it brings up a lot of concerns,” says Assistant Fire Chief of District 4 Evan Doucet. Some fire districts are still hesitant about the new change, and worry that it will not fix their biggest problem limited manpower. “There are issues that we have brought to them to ask for help, and their answer was one board, that’s not going to fix the problem, " adds Doucet.

The new fire board will go into effect October, 1 2022.

Right now the parish is currently looking for volunteers to serve on the fire board. They have to be from the district, a taxpayer, a landowner or a homeowner in Pointe Coupee Parish.

