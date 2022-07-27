Baton Rouge organization working to prepare men for fatherhood

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family Road of Greater Baton Rouge is spearheading a program that will help and prepare men for fatherhood.

The Family Road Healthy Start Fatherhood Program is a free program where men can learn to overcome barriers to becoming nurturing fathers, accept the rights and responsibilities of fatherhood, and have a positive impact on their child’s life.

Deionte White, a fatherhood case manager, shared the importance of this program.

“This program isn’t what I can get out of the program, it’s about what you can get out of it, and I’m here to help anybody that wants to sign up,” White said.

Lessons men can also learn from the program include healthy parenting skills, how to handle conflict resolution, job skills training, and financial education to name a few.

White said they just need people to jump on board.

“That’s one thing that’s lost in Baton Rouge. They’re no more villages. Everybody is on their own, everybody’s out to take care of themselves, look after themselves, and fend for themselves. That’s why we need more men to step up to the plate,” White said.

According to a study by the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 1 in 4 children live without a father at home.

That’s why White believes their work is so important.

“I know I can’t save everybody, but if I can save one person, I feel like I’m doing alright,” White said.

To enroll in the program, you can call (225) 201-8888, or you can visit their office.

