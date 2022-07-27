Balloon release to honor Port Allen High student, sister killed in plane crash

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The Port Allen High School Band of Blue will honor one of its members and his sister during a balloon release on Friday, July 29.

Ian and Amanda Kirby, along with their mother, Sandra, died in a plane crash while sightseeing in Colorado on Sunday, July 17.

The band announced the memorial will begin immediately following their end of camp band performance in the school’s main gym beginning at 4 p.m.

The release will take place at the PAHS Band of Blue practice field, which is located directly on side of the parking lot.

Ian was preparing to begin his senor year in the Port Allen High School Band while his sister, Amanda, was getting ready to start the 8th grade.

