Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Balloon release to honor Port Allen High student, sister killed in plane crash

Ian Kirby and Amanda Kirby
Ian Kirby and Amanda Kirby(via Facebook from Port Allen High and Port Allen Middle)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The Port Allen High School Band of Blue will honor one of its members and his sister during a balloon release on Friday, July 29.

Ian and Amanda Kirby, along with their mother, Sandra, died in a plane crash while sightseeing in Colorado on Sunday, July 17.

RELATED STORY
Plane crash claims lives of Port Allen family; father left mourning
Ian Kirby, Sandra Kirby, Amanda Kirby

The band announced the memorial will begin immediately following their end of camp band performance in the school’s main gym beginning at 4 p.m.

The release will take place at the PAHS Band of Blue practice field, which is located directly on side of the parking lot.

Ian was preparing to begin his senor year in the Port Allen High School Band while his sister, Amanda, was getting ready to start the 8th grade.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

School supply shopping
YOUR MONEY: Discounts for teachers
subway robbery
Walker Police investigating armed robbery at Subway
An Amber Alert for Kristen Robertson, 3, Christopher Robertson II, 6, and Christine Robertson,...
Amber Alert canceled for 3 Texas children; mother in custody
POWER OUTAGE
Baker Municipal Offices closed to public due to power outage