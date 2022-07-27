Facebook
Baker Municipal Offices open following power outage

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baker announced on Thursday, July 28 that several Baker Municipal Offices are open to the public following a temporary closure due to a power outage.

City leaders say all standard methods of contact are available:

  • City of Baker Police Department please dial 225.775.6000 for non-emergency services and routine business.
  • City of Baker Fire Department please dial 225.775.3712 for non-emergency services and routine business.
  • In the event of any emergency please dial 9-1-1.
  • City of Baker Courts please dial 225.778.1866 this office opens at 8:30 a.m.
  • City of Baker Prosecutors Office please dial 225.778.1717 this office opens at 8:30 a.m.
  • Public Works please dial 225.775.5584.
  • Utility Billing please dial 225.775.9952 - or - utilize the following options for your utility billing needs:
  • The Outside Kiosk located at 3325 Groom Road is online
  • Online payments can be made 24 hours a day at myutilitypayment.com. The accepted methods of payment: credit and debit card.
  • Phone Payments can be made 7:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. (CST) at 1-877-591-8768. The accepted methods of payment are credit and debit card.
  • Night Drop Box is open 24 hours and is located at the drive-up window located at 3325 Groom Rd. The accepted methods of payment are check and money order.

