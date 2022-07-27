Baker Municipal Offices open following power outage

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baker announced on Thursday, July 28 that several Baker Municipal Offices are open to the public following a temporary closure due to a power outage.

City leaders say all standard methods of contact are available:

City of Baker Police Department please dial 225.775.6000 for non-emergency services and routine business.

City of Baker Fire Department please dial 225.775.3712 for non-emergency services and routine business.

In the event of any emergency please dial 9-1-1.

City of Baker Courts please dial 225.778.1866 this office opens at 8:30 a.m.

City of Baker Prosecutors Office please dial 225.778.1717 this office opens at 8:30 a.m.

Public Works please dial 225.775.5584.

Utility Billing please dial 225.775.9952 - or - utilize the following options for your utility billing needs:

The Outside Kiosk located at 3325 Groom Road is online

Online payments can be made 24 hours a day at myutilitypayment.com . The accepted methods of payment: credit and debit card.

Phone Payments can be made 7:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. (CST) at 1-877-591-8768. The accepted methods of payment are credit and debit card.

Night Drop Box is open 24 hours and is located at the drive-up window located at 3325 Groom Rd. The accepted methods of payment are check and money order.

