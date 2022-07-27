Baker Municipal Offices closed to public due to power outage

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baker announced on Wednesday, July 27 that several Baker Municipal Offices are closed to the public due to a power outage.

Business can be conducted virtually, officials say.

Options available to the public, by department are listed below:

City of Baker Police Department Please dial 225.316.9575 for non-emergency services and routine business.

City of Baker Fire Department please dial 225.775.3712 for non-emergency services and routine business.

9-1-1 Service is available

City of Baker Courts please email bdawson@cityofbakerla.com or kcage@cityofbakerla.com

City of Baker Prosecutors Office please email nanderson@cityofbakerla.com or ibutler@cityofbakerla.com

Public Works please call 225.317.1032 for all business.

Utility Billing please utilize the following options for your utility billing needs:

The Outside Kiosk located at 3325 Groom Road is offline due to the power outage

Online payments can be made 24 hours a day at myutilitypayment.com , the Accepted Methods of Payment: Credit & Debit Card

Phone Payments can be made 7:30 AM – 6:30 PM (CST) at 1-877-591-8768 the accepted methods of payment are credit & debit card

Night Drop Box is open 24 hours and is located at the drive-up window located at 3325 Groom Rd, Baker, LA 70714 - the accepted methods of payment are check & money order

For customer service issues you may email kcoleman@cityofbakerla.com or call 225.819.7549

For all other departments such as, but not limited to, the Mayor’s Office, Inspections, Permits, Licenses, Accounting/Finance/Purchasing, Human Resources, Buildings, and Grounds, or for general inquiries please dial 225.778.0300

