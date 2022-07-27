Assumption Parish Schools CFO receives highest honor award

The following is a press release from Assumption Parish Schools:

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Assumption Parish Schools Chief Financial Officer Anya Bailey Randle has been awarded the 2022 International Eagle Award for her exemplary leadership and service to her public school district, becoming the first Louisiana school professional to ever win the prestigious award.

The Eagle Award is the highest honor given by the Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO), which recognizes K–12 school business professionals worldwide for their outstanding contributions to their districts and the school business profession.

In addition to her exemplary day-to-day management of the rural school system’s finances, Randle recently implemented a program to restructure the district’s investment portfolio, allowing the earnings income to increase on average $425,000 per year. She also overhauled outdated spending mechanisms by nearly $2 million per year, giving the district more flexibility in funding prioritized initiatives. As a result, Assumption Parish Schools currently has its most significant fund balance ever – more than $23 million.

Randle has also invested her time and knowledge in advancing the next generation of school business professionals by establishing the Aspiring Leaders of LASBO Institute to provide leadership and performance training for more than 120 future school business leaders.

“Anya’s outstanding leadership has placed Assumption Parish Schools in a stronger position to meet its objectives and goals. She is an integral part of our district’s success. Her expertise is allowing us to do more with the limited resources we have,” Superintendent John Barthelemy, Ph.D., said.

“The Eagle Awards recognize school business professionals who have made unique contributions to the success of their school districts and the advancement of the school business profession,” ASBO International Executive Director David J. Lewis says. “This year’s recipients have proven that a commitment to ensuring all students a high-quality education can overcome even the most daunting challenges. We are thankful for their service to their districts and the school business profession.”

As a 2022 International Eagle Award recipient, Randle will receive $5,000 in college scholarships to present to students within her district and the state.

Randle will formally receive her award and be recognized at the ASBO International’s 2022 Annual Conference & Expo, September 14-17, in Portland, Oregon.

“For 16 years, Equitable has proudly sponsored ASBO International’s Eagle Awards,” says Fred Makonnen, Equitable divisional vice president and head of western public retirement markets and strategic partnerships. “We admire the 2022 recipients for their commitment to education—especially during troubling times—and thank them for their service and leadership in their school districts and communities.”

