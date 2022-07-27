2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Walker Wildcats

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp continued to roll on Wednesday, July 27, with a visit with the Walker Wildcats where Chad Mahaffey is entering his fourth year as the team’s head coach.

During Walker’s spring game action against Plaquemine and St. James, some explosive offensive plays were seen from the Wildcats.

Junior running back Clyde McClendon is a powerful rusher that Mahaffey hopes can be a bit of a “bell cow” this season.

Junior quarterback Landon Waguespack appears to have a pretty solid grip on the position but he could be challenged for playing time.

Whoever the QB is he will have at least two very talented receivers to utilize in Warren Young and Jacori Thomas. Thomas is the cousin of current LSU wide receiver and former Walker Wildcat Brian Thomas Jr.

With those playmakers, Walker hopes to bounce back from a season in which the Wildcats lost five of their last six games and missed the playoffs.

