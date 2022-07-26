Woman’s Hospital to host Walk to Remember during Pregnancy, Infant Loss Awareness Month

The following is a press release from Woman’s Hospital:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Woman’s Hospital will host the Walk to Remember on Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Main Library on Goodwood to honor and remember babies lost during pregnancy or in infancy.

The event, previously hosted by Anna’s Grace Foundation, invites local families who have lost a baby to participate in a short walk concluding with a remembrance ceremony.

There is no cost to participate, but families can purchase tribute signs for their baby to line the walk route or T-shirts with a list of the babies being remembered this year. Additionally, each family that attends the event will receive a special votive candle that can be lit on Oct. 15 in connection with the Wave of Light Celebration that coincides with Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

”As Louisiana’s largest birthing hospital, not only do we celebrate the joy of bringing a new baby into the world, but we also have many patients that we support through the loss of a child,” said Jessica Morris, RN, labor and delivery nurse manager for Woman’s Hospital. “So many families who lose a baby suffer in silence, but we want them to know that they are not alone. We are here to remember and honor their babies alongside them.”

Registration is not required, but families wishing to purchase T-shirts or tribute signs should place their orders by Thursday, Sept. 15 at womans.org/walktoremember.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.