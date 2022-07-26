Facebook
Typical July heat, afternoon storms again today

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our weather will essentially remain unchanged over the next few days as high pressure stays just far enough to our north to allow for our typical summer storms to continue. Showers and t-storms will start along the coast this morning and gradually build inland by afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, July 26
(WAFB)

Rain chances are again posted around 50%, with highs expected to top out in the mid 90s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, July 26
(WAFB)

Little change is noted for Wednesday and Thursday, with morning starts in the mid 70s, afternoon highs in the mid 90s, and rain chances posted at 40%-50%. Heat index values should peak around 105° for most but may sneak a bit higher at times in areas that miss out on the afternoon storms.

A deepening trough over the eastern half of the country will temporarily weaken high pressure centered to our north by late in the week, resulting in even better rain chances for Friday. Those chances look to run 60% or better, but rains still hold off long enough for most to allow highs to reach the low 90s.

The extended forecast shows a return to a fairly typical summer pattern into the weekend and continuing into the first days of August next week. Afternoon highs are largely expected to top out in the mid 90s, with rain chances running 40% or so on any given day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, July 26
(WAFB)

The 7-day rainfall outlook from NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center suggests totals will average less than 1.5″ for most over the next week, but locally higher amounts are almost a certainty.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, July 26
(WAFB)

