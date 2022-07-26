Shooting in Plaquemine under investigation
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The Plaquemine Police Department is investigating a shooting.
According to Chief Kenny Payne, someone was shot in the head at the corner of West W Harleaux Boulevard and Calvin Street.
The shooting took place at around 5:45 p.m on Tuesday, July 26.
There’s no word yet on the condition of the victim.
Call the Plaquemine Police Department with any tips at (225) 687-9273.
This is a developing story. Stay with WAFB as more information becomes available.
