Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Shooting in Plaquemine under investigation

(wafb)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The Plaquemine Police Department is investigating a shooting.

According to Chief Kenny Payne, someone was shot in the head at the corner of West W Harleaux Boulevard and Calvin Street.

The shooting took place at around 5:45 p.m on Tuesday, July 26.

There’s no word yet on the condition of the victim.

Call the Plaquemine Police Department with any tips at (225) 687-9273.

This is a developing story. Stay with WAFB as more information becomes available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

BRPD attempting to identify the individuals
BRPD is attempting to identify two individuals allegedly connected to shooting
School speed zones.
Drivers in Gonzales could see more traffic cameras
Drivers in Gonzales could see more traffic cameras
Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles starts campaign to help fight human trafficking.
New state law requires police training on human trafficking
New state law requires police training on human trafficking