Shooting in Plaquemine under investigation

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The Plaquemine Police Department is investigating a shooting.

According to Chief Kenny Payne, someone was shot in the head at the corner of West W Harleaux Boulevard and Calvin Street.

The shooting took place at around 5:45 p.m on Tuesday, July 26.

There’s no word yet on the condition of the victim.

Call the Plaquemine Police Department with any tips at (225) 687-9273.

This is a developing story. Stay with WAFB as more information becomes available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.