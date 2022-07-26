Facebook
Saints excuse Mathieu for start of training camp due to family matter

Mathieu has been excused for the start of Saints training camp.
Mathieu has been excused for the start of Saints training camp.
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Saints announced that they’ve excused safety Tyrann Mathieu for the beginning of training camp so he can handle a personal family matter. There was no specific timetable for his return.

Saints veterans reported to training camp Tuesday. Mathieu, a native of New Orleans and former LSU star, was one of the team’s marquee signings this offseason when he agreed to a three-year deal with his hometown team. He spent the previous three seasons in Kansas City where he won a Super Bowl.

The team’s first practice is Wednesday at 9 a.m.

