Saints excuse Mathieu for start of training camp due to family matter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Saints announced that they’ve excused safety Tyrann Mathieu for the beginning of training camp so he can handle a personal family matter. There was no specific timetable for his return.

Saints veterans reported to training camp Tuesday. Mathieu, a native of New Orleans and former LSU star, was one of the team’s marquee signings this offseason when he agreed to a three-year deal with his hometown team. He spent the previous three seasons in Kansas City where he won a Super Bowl.

The team’s first practice is Wednesday at 9 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.