In queues of 200,000+, football fans furious at NFLUK ticket sales meltdown

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NFL fans woke up Tuesday excited to snag tickets to see their favorite teams play in London only to be soured when tickets sold out after exorbitant wait times.

People took to social media to air their grievances after being told there were hundreds of thousands of people ahead of them in massive online queues that in some cases were never resolved.

For those who waited four or more hours behind upwards of 200,000 people, they were dually upset when they were told tickets had sold out.

NFL fans both stateside and abroad waited for hours in queues of hundreds of thousands of people before being told tickets were sold out. (Twitter)

The NFL has scheduled three games to be played in London. Two games will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints on Sun., Oct. 2., and New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers on Sun., Oct. 9.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 30.

“Would have loved to see Jameis Winston and the #Saints tear it up in London but due to bad information from #NFLUK about the sale of tickets I was unable to get tickets before the Ticket Touts snapped them all up. Please don’t wait too long to come back to the UK,” Twitter user Sean Leadbetter said.

“@NFLUK you should be ashamed at how badly managed the ticket process has been for the NFL London games again this year,” Matt Dunkley-Roberts tweeted, saying he was gutted that he missed out. “You say not to join the queue before 9:30 but there are 66000 already in front of me. Why not just open the site at half 9? Jesus #NFL”

“UK/EU NFL Fans stay up all kinds of hours of the night to loyally follow teams that are hundreds and even thousands of miles away from us,” another user tweeted. “And this is how the NFL repays us...By letting the Scalps get all the tickets for the London game. What an absolute joke.”

UK/EU NFL Fans stay up all kinds of hours of the night to loyally follow teams that are hundreds and even thousands of miles away from us.



And this is how the NFL repays us...By letting the Scalps get all the tickets for the London game.



I would like to PERSONALLY thank @NFLUK for giving SPECIFIC instructions to not enter the ticket queue before 9:30 am.



By doing this, I've managed to wait 3.5 hours to find out all tickets are sold out.



Another disgruntled fan tweeted there were already tickets being resold for profit on StubHub even with 83,000 people in front of him in the queue.

The NFL said prior to Tuesday’s launch that there would be a virtual waiting room live on the Ticketmaster website before the on-sale time, but in the email, NFL added “You can get in the queue from 9:30 a.m. Please do not join before 9:30 a.m. as you may encounter issues when trying to purchase due to the length of time you have been on the site.”

@NFLUK and @TicketmasterUK have really upset the loyal British fans of @packers, @Giants, @Vikings and @Saints - not a hope of getting tickets when they told us not to queue before 9.30. The resellers have thousands of them on their sites.



