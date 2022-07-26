Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Plank Road beating death under investigation

Crime scene tape.
Crime scene tape.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the beating death of a man on Plank Road near Sycamore Street.

According to police, the beating took place around 7 p.m. on July 8, 2022. However, the victim, Albert Gibson, 60, died from his injuries on Saturday, July 23.

Police said Gibson was involved in a fight with an unidentified suspect at the time of the beating.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that may be able to help investigators is urged to contact the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

Walker will take over the position previously held by Shannon Womack since 2016.
New Police Chief appointed in Denham Springs
Many homes were damaged during the flood of 2016.
2016 flood duplication of benefits fix passed by U.S. House
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, July 26
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, July 26
Business owners along a section of South Choctaw near North Flannery Road in Baton Rouge are...
Business owners worried after drivers miss curve on South Choctaw Drive