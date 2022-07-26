New Police Chief appointed in Denham Springs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a new police chief in the City of Denham Springs.

Sgt. Rodney Walker was officially appointed to the position Monday night, after members of the Denham Springs City Council approved Mayor Gerard Landry’s decision at their meeting.

Walker will take over the position previously held by Shannon Womack since 2016.

Womack officially retired on Monday, July 25.

Rodney Walker has been with the police department for 23 years.

He will begin serving as chief immediately, and the mayor says he is already busy with new plans to tackle crime in the city.

