Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

New Police Chief appointed in Denham Springs

Walker will take over the position previously held by Shannon Womack since 2016.
Walker will take over the position previously held by Shannon Womack since 2016.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a new police chief in the City of Denham Springs.

Sgt. Rodney Walker was officially appointed to the position Monday night, after members of the Denham Springs City Council approved Mayor Gerard Landry’s decision at their meeting.

Walker will take over the position previously held by Shannon Womack since 2016.

Womack officially retired on Monday, July 25.

Rodney Walker has been with the police department for 23 years.

He will begin serving as chief immediately, and the mayor says he is already busy with new plans to tackle crime in the city.

Walker will take over the position previously held by Shannon Womack since 2016.
Walker will take over the position previously held by Shannon Womack since 2016.(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

Crime scene tape.
Plank Road beating death under investigation
Many homes were damaged during the flood of 2016.
2016 flood duplication of benefits fix passed by U.S. House
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, July 26
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, July 26
Business owners along a section of South Choctaw near North Flannery Road in Baton Rouge are...
Business owners worried after drivers miss curve on South Choctaw Drive