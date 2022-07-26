Facebook
Louisiana Lottery reveals where winners buy their tickets

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Jul. 26, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Lottery Corporation revealed its latest list of where winners buy their lottery tickets.

The list comes hours before the latest Mega Millions drawing. Tuesday evening’s jackpot sits at $810 million, the fourth largest in history.

The Louisiana Lottery list shows two $500 prizes were won at the Port Allen Chevron on Lobdell Highway in July.

In July, there was also a $500 prize won at the Circle K location on Evangeline Street in Baton Rouge.

Meantime, the lottery list shows a $5,555 prize was won at the Baton Rouge Circle K on Jones Creek Road in May.

Click here for a more complete list of where Louisiana Lottery winners purchased their tickets.

Is $810 million worth a $2 Mega Millions ticket? It depends

By the way, experts say your chance of winning Tuesday night’s Mega Millions grand prize is one in 302.5 million.

