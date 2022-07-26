Louisiana Lottery reveals where winners buy their tickets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Lottery Corporation revealed its latest list of where winners buy their lottery tickets.

The list comes hours before the latest Mega Millions drawing. Tuesday evening’s jackpot sits at $810 million, the fourth largest in history.

The Louisiana Lottery list shows two $500 prizes were won at the Port Allen Chevron on Lobdell Highway in July.

In July, there was also a $500 prize won at the Circle K location on Evangeline Street in Baton Rouge.

Meantime, the lottery list shows a $5,555 prize was won at the Baton Rouge Circle K on Jones Creek Road in May.

Click here for a more complete list of where Louisiana Lottery winners purchased their tickets.

By the way, experts say your chance of winning Tuesday night’s Mega Millions grand prize is one in 302.5 million.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.