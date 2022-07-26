Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Louisiana judge denies request that would allow abortion ban

(WAFB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Five days after a state judge blocked enforcement of Louisiana’s abortion ban, the same judge on Tuesday denied a motion by state officials to suspend the ruling while they pursue an appeal.

Lawyers for state Attorney General Jeff Landry and health secretary Courtney Phillips filed the request last week in Baton Rouge. They wanted Judge Donald Johnson to suspend his ruling and allow enforcement of a ban that was put into state law in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24 ruling reversing abortion rights. Johnson denied the motion.

RELATED STORIES
La. lawmaker reacts to proposal for abortion clinic in Gulf of Mexico
AG files appeal after judge allows abortion clinics to continue operating until lawsuit resolved

The filing, by Landry and Phillips, indicates the state plans to take the case to the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge.

“We trust the First Circuit will apply the law properly and reverse Judge Johnson’s ruling,” Landry tweeted Tuesday. “Our laws are clear and we will prevail in defending them.”

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to end constitutional protections for abortion, access to abortion has been flickering in Louisiana, which is home to three clinics.

Amid the flurry of court challenges to the state’s near-total ban on abortions, the ban has taken effect twice and been blocked twice since last month’s Supreme Court ruling.

On Thursday, Johnson ruled that clinics can continue providing abortion procedures while a lawsuit filed by a north Louisiana abortion clinic and others continues. The order gives attorneys on both sides 30 days to develop plans for a trial on whether the law should be permanently blocked.

Landry has predicted that the case will wind up at the Louisiana Supreme Court.

Baton Rouge Judge Don Johnson has kept the temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of Louisiana's abortion ban.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

BR hospital to honor its 1st African-American nurses on Wednesday
Hollywood Casino looks to hire more workers
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, July 26
Dodging raindrops and heat to close out July
Crime scene tape.
Plank Road beating death under investigation