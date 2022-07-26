Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn
Advertisement

Louisiana gets new COVID-19 vaccine option

(WDBJ7)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health said Novavax’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available in the state.

The announcement came after the CDC endorsed the vaccine for adults ages 18 and older. The FDA also announced an emergency use authorization of the Novavax shot.

Unlike the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna, the Novavax shot is protein-based, according to Louisiana health leaders.

“If you have been waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine built on a different technology than those previously available, now is the time to join the millions of Louisianans who have been vaccinated,” said state health officer Joseph Kanter.

Louisiana health officials said all healthcare providers in the state can begin ordering the Novavax shot immediately. The vaccine is expected to become available in the coming weeks.

RELATED LINKS
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19

Anyone with questions about getting a COVID-19 vaccine should continue to contact their doctor.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas
DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

Doctor
Endometriosis guidelines from Europe
Close to a T1D cure: New insulin regulating implant
FILE - Monkeypox
State prepares for Monkeypox outbreak in Louisiana
They’re also hoping to erase the stigma for mothers who choose to breastfeed into toddlerhood.
New recommendations advise breastfeeding up to or beyond 2 years