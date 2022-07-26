It’s Restaurant Week in Baton Rouge, how eating out can help GBR Food Bank

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge’s Restaurant Week is here, meaning you can explore the best meals and deals through July 30.

You can enjoy three-course meals at restaurants across the Capital City for a fraction of the cost. Reservations are recommended.

Each time you post on Instagram with the hashtag #eatbr during Restaurant Week, a $2 donation will be made to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is continuing to feed the hungry in Baton Rouge and the surrounding parishes by providing food and educational outreach.

You can find the full list of menus and participating restaurants here.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.