Former St. Aloysius Catholic Church pastor passes away

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Diocese of Baton Rouge is mourning the loss of former St. Aloysius Catholic Church pastor Father Robert Marcell.

The church said he died Sunday, July 24, at the age of 91 while in hospice care.

Father Marcell served the St. Aloysius Church parish for 10 years between 1974 and 1984.

The Diocese of Baton Rouge released details on funeral arrangements. A vigil and wake will take place at Twin Cities Funeral Home in Morgan City on Friday, July 29. That will be between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

A funeral mass is also planned for Friday at St. Joseph Church in Patterson. Bishop Michael Duca will preside over the service at 11 a.m. Father Marcell will be buried in the church’s cemetery.

The Diocese of Baton Rouge said Father Marcell was ordained as a priest in 1956. He also served as pastor at St. Francis of Assisi in Smoke Bend, St. Isidore the Farmer in Baker, St. Gabriel Parish in St. Gabriel, and Immaculate Conception in Denham Springs.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.