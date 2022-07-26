Facebook
Entergy announces new measures to help with high bills

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Entergy said it will implement several new measures to help ease the pain of high energy bills.

Although Entergy says its customers pay less than the national average, there’s a Facebook group with more than 18,000 members from all over the state sharing their energy bill horror stories. Some post about having monthly bills of $700 or $800, or having billing and meter errors they can’t resolve.

The new measures from Entergy include the waiving of late payment fees for eligible residential customers and the waiving of credit card payment fees for all residential customers.

The company is also currently looking at other options for customers to save money. Employee volunteers will be out in certain neighborhoods to conduct energy efficiency and weatherization events.

Entergy said a hot summer has already led to record-level electricity usage by customers. In addition, natural gas prices in June of 2022 were up 141% when compared to June of 2021.

The company wants to remind customers about detailed energy usage information available every day. The information can be accessed by going to entergy.com/myadvisor and signing into a customer account.

Customers with additional concerns can contact Entergy by calling 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749).

